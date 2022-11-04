After an early morning in the red, FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) pared losses and then turned positive along with a broadly higher market after the company's third-quarter earnings, which beat expectations and sported upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter.

FuboTV highlighted "meaningful progress against our long-term plan of continued growth with improved profitability." Revenues grew by 43.5% to $224.8M, though with operating expenses rising slightly faster, net loss widened to $152.7M from a year-ago loss of $105.9M. (That loss included a noncash impairment of $35.5M linked to assets tied to the gaming segment, an area the company is exiting.)

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved year-over-year, the company said (to -41.2% from -51.9%), and it showed sequential improvement in operating cash flow.

On the ad-recession watch: Q3 ad revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $22.5M, and September was the company's strongest ad revenue month ever.

Subscribers in North America rose 31% year-over-year to 1.231M. Meanwhile, with the global launch vs. last year, the company added 358,000 subs in the rest of the world.

"We remain committed to our goal of driving controlled growth and generating positive free cash flow in 2025," the company said.

The company ended the quarter with $307.4M in liquidity; operating cash flow was -$76.4M ($8.6M outflow associated with wagering), an improvement on Q2's -$91.3M.

FuboTV guided to fourth-quarter total revenue of $282.5M-$288.5M, above consensus for $275.7M. It sees North American revenue coming in at $277.5M-$282.5M, and Rest of World revenue at $5M-$6M. For subscribers, it sees 1.71M-1.74M total (1.355M-1.375M in North America, 355M-365M in Rest of World).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $971.9M-$977.9M, above expectations for $953M.