Puma soars 17% as breast cancer drug Nerlynx drives Q3 sales, raises outlook

Nov. 04, 2022 12:09 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock rose ~17% on Friday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company raised revenue outlook for its breast cancer drug Nerlynx.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS rose to $0.05, compared to loss of -$0.99 in Q3 2021 (consensus -$0.06 from 4 analysts)
  • Total revenue grew +23.59% Y/Y to $57.1M (consensus from (2 analysts $50.70M).
  • Product sales of Nerlynx increased +25.1% Y/Y to $54.3M.
  • Puma now expects Nerlynx sales to be between $194M and $196M, compared to prior forecast of $180M to $190M.
  • Q3 research and development (R&D) expenses declined to $11.2M, compared to $18.8M in Q3 2021.

