  • Swiss healthcare regulator Swissmedic announced Friday that a lab investigation on the vials of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Omicron boosters linked to bubble formation did not indicate any issues with the vaccine.
  • Early this week, the agency started investigating reports of bubble formation in a batch of Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) bivalent booster shots adjusted for the original COVID-19 virus and Omicron BA.1 subvariant.
  • The regulator said the batch in question can still be used for vaccinations, and there is no risk to those who have received the boosters from the batch.
  • Noting that the issues in vaccine preparation might have led to bubble formation, Swissmedic advised that the vaccines should be prepared in line with manufacturers’ guidance.
  • Read: Despite a ~66% YoY decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales in Q3, Pfizer (PFE) raised its full-year guidance for the shots this week.

