Cinemark surges 11% after Q3 reports, misses bottom line
- Cinemark (CNK) Q3 shows a jump in topline of 50% to $650.4M, beats consensus by $33.83M.
- Box office results outpaced industry recovery by over 400 basis points vs. Q3 2019.
- Admissions revenue was $324.6M and concession revenue was $253.6M, driven by attendance of 48.4M patrons.
- Average ticket price was $6.71 and concession revenue per patron was $5.24.
Net loss was $(24.5)M compared with a loss of $(77.8)M.
Adjusted EBITDA was $99.5M compared with $44.3M.
“While August and September were challenged by a dip in content availability, we are pleased by year-over-year improvements in product flow throughout 2022, which have driven a 130% increase in North American box office year-to-date. We have high confidence in the ongoing recovery of content and box office as delays caused by COVID fully subside and studios derive increasing promotional and financial value from theatrical.”
GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses consensus by $0.06.
SA Author rating of Hold; Wall St. rating of Buy with average price target of $15.09; Quant rating of Strong Sell with lowest factor grades given to revisions and moentum.
Stock jumps 11% on earnings report
- Previously (Nov. 4): Cinemark GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.06, revenue of $650.4M beats by $33.83M
