Fed's Collins: Too early to tell how high rates should go, open to 75-bp hike if needed

As the Federal Reserve grapples with how high rates need to go to tame inflation while not pushing the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday that it's time to shift focus from the size of rate increases to the ultimate level.

That being said, she thinks smaller rate hikes could help reach "sufficiently restrictive" territory, though she's also open to a fifth jumbo-sized 75-basis-point move at the central bank's last gathering of the year.

“With rates now in restrictive territory, I believe it is time to shift focus from how rapidly to raise rates, or the pace, to how high -- in other words, to determining what is sufficiently restrictive,” she said in a prepared speech at a Brooking Institution event.

Her remarks come on the heels of the Fed lifting its benchmark rate by 75 bps for a fourth straight meeting, bring the fed funds rate target range to 3.75%-4.0%. In his hawkish post-policy speech, Fed chief Jerome Powell indicated a higher terminal rate with smaller increases.

Nevertheless, "It is premature to signal how high rates should go," Collins said. Depending on incoming data, "the median path in September’s Summary of Economic Projections can be taken as a starting point of my current thinking, with the possibility of a higher path." Monetary policymakers' median projection for the policy rate was 4.4% by the end of 2022 and a terminal rate of 4.6% in 2023.

Over the past week, traders have priced in a greater chance that the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm, will raise rates by 50 bps on December 14. The probability for such a move stood at 54.4% on Friday compared with 51.5% a day ago and 48.2% a week prior, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Markets seem increasingly convinced for a more modest hike even though October's solid jobs report signaled a still tight labor market.

"In thinking about how to reach the level of the funds rate at which the Committee will deem appropriate to hold policy, I believe it is important for us to consider the various options for policy moves," said Collins, who is a voting member of the FOMC. "This will include 75 basis points, as well as smaller increments. I note that a 50 basis-point move was considered a large move in the past."

Take a look at Seeking Alpha contributor Mott Capital Management's assessment on the Fed's latest monetary decision.