TV broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), which is in a deal to sell itself to Standard General, fell 2.3% at least partly as competitor Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) plunged 33% after reporting Q3 results that missed analysts estimates.

Gray Television also forecast Q4 revenue below analysts estimates.

The drop in Tegna (TGNA) follows a 3.2% decline on Thursday after a Bloomberg report that Justice Dept. is evaluating whether Standard General's purchase may lead to higher cable prices. The report also mentioned concerns about potential job cuts associated with a deal.

Standard General in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday refuted claims from the a labor union that the company planned to cut jobs after purchasing Tegna (TGNA).

Standard General has "no intention" of cutting journalist jobs or station-level staffing following the deal, the company said in the filing. The firm highlighted that Tegna station employees will likely be in more "secure hands" as a private company than they would if Tegna (TGNA) remains public and subject to "economic pressures" public companies face.

Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (APO) for $24/share in cash.