Americold Realty Trust rises on upward revision to FY22 guidance

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) was up by ~14% after the industrial REIT made an upward revision to its FY22 guidance, despite a miss in Q3 revenue.

The company reported Q3 FFO of $0.25, beats by $0.06, and revenue of $757.78M (+6.9% Y/Y), misses by $9.99M.

Q3 AFFO was $79.3M, or $0.29 per diluted common share.

FY22 AFFO guidance was in the range of $1.00 - $1.10, which was revised to between $1.08 and $1.12.

"Year-to-date, our AFFO per share was negatively impacted by approximately $0.01 and for the third quarter approximately a $0.025 due to the impact of unfavourable foreign currency exchange rates," Marc Smernoff said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

For the full year, the company expects constant currency revenue growth in same-store to be in the range of 7.5% to 8%.

Economic occupancy is expected to increase by ~275 basis points to 300 basis points. For Q4, it is expected to increase by 350 basis points.

FY22 throughput volumes are expected to decrease by 1.3% to 1.5%. In Q4, the volumes are expected to decrease by ~1.9% to 2.7%.

FY22 same-store constant currency NOI growth is expected to be in the range of 6% to 7%. Q4 growth has to be in the range of low-double digit percent to mid-teens percent. The increase is driven by continued increases in pricing and occupancy.