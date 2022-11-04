Insulet stock soars 17% on Q3 beat, raised FY22 revenue outlook
Nov. 04, 2022 12:39 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) stock rose ~17% on Friday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company raised its revenue growth outlook.
- Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.45, surpassing estimates. Revenue grew +23.66% Y/Y to $340.8M.
- Total Omnipod revenue was $326.1M, up +25.3% Y/Y (+30.5% Y/Y in constant currency).
- Meanwhile, Drug Delivery revenue declined -3.9% Y/Y to $14.7M.
- The company said adjusted gross margin was 66.1% and excludes a charge of $36.8M associated with the voluntary medical device correction notice in October to replace Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Managers (PDMs).
- In October, the company issued a voluntary recall of certain remote-control devices used with its Omnipod Dash insulin pumps after finding that there could be issues with the batteries which may lead to swelling or overheating.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $62.8M, compared to $55.7M in Q3 2021.
- Outlook: For full year 2022 the company raised its FY22 revenue outlook range to be between 18% and 19%, previously 14% to 17% (consensus +13.70%).
- Q4: Insulet expects revenue growth of 11% to 14% (consensus +6.89% Y/Y).
Comments (2)