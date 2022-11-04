Another busy week of earnings is in store next week. The list of companies announcing their quarterly results includes key names across entertainment, energy, e-commerce, autos and pharmaceuticals.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) represents the highest-profile company set to report. Meanwhile, financial figures are also due out from Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nio (NIO) and AstraZeneca (AZN).

Below is a curated list of reports due in the week of November 7 to 11:

Monday, November 7

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies is due to post its third quarter earnings report before the bell on Monday. Shares of the Denver-based software company have crashed more than 50% in 2022 and nearly 70% in the past year. Additionally, in the 90 days prior to its earnings report, analysts have revised down EPS estimates 12 times while trimming revenue expectations 13 times.

However, there are signs of upbeat sentiment as well. Analysts at Monness, Crespi, Hardt, Wells Fargo and Wedbush Securities each told clients ahead of the report that government contracts and cybersecurity spending could lift the company’s earnings power.

"In our view, Palantir is well positioned to benefit from digital transformation, Big Data, the cloud, and artificial intelligence; however, the company is still fine tuning its go-to-market engine, revenue recognition for government-related contracts has proven lumpy, and we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us,” Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst White wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.02

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $474.96M

Earnings Insight: Palantir has beaten EPS estimates in 5 of the past 8 quarters, exceeding revenue expectations in all 8 of those reports.

About a week after a positive report from rival Uber (UBER), Lyft Technologies (LYFT) is due to post its third quarter earnings after the close on Monday. Shares of LYFT have fallen nearly 70% in 2022, essentially doubling the decline seen by Uber.

Ahead of the report, both ridesharing companies have come into regulatory crosshairs amid Biden administration proposals to change how gig economy workers are considered as employees. Lyft also recently laid off 13% of its employees and raised service fees to shore up its bottom line.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.08

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.06B

Earnings Insight: Lyft has beaten both EPS and revenue estimates in 8 straight quarters.

Also reporting: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Ryanair (RYAAY), Vroom (VRM), SmileDirectClub (SDC), Cronos Group (CRON), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Blue Apron (APRN), and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Tuesday, November 8

Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is due to post its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results after the close on Tuesday, headlining likely the busiest earnings day of the week. The House of Mouse has fallen over 36% in 2022, outpacing declines in major indices.

A few weeks prior to the results, a surprisingly strong subscriber report from Netflix (NFLX) suggested a sustained demand for entertainment. This helped spark a rally for many of its streaming peers into the end of October.

However, DIS has also faced recent headwinds. Lockdowns in China have recently shuttered Disney Shanghai. Analysts have trimmed annual EPS expectations 18 times in the 90 days prior to the earnings report but have conversely raised revenue estimates 19 times.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.56

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $21.44B

Earnings Insight: Disney has beaten EPS estimates in 6 of the past 8 quarters, rising above revenue estimates in 5 of those reports.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

After the market close on Tuesday, oil-industry standout Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is due to post its Q3 earnings report. Shares of Occidental have risen over 100% in the past year and have surged 132% in 2022.

Prior to the earnings update, the Energy Information Administration reported that oil production in the key Permian Basin is forecast to rise by ~50K bbl/day to a record 5.45M bbl/day in November. In the same location, CEO Vicki Hollub said the company is prepared to construct the world's largest carbon removal plant.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $2.45

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $9.05B

Earnings Insight: Occidental has beaten EPS and revenue expectations in 6 of the past 8 quarters.

Also reporting: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), DuPont de Nemours (DD), Upstart Holdings (UPST), GXO Logistics (GXO), Coty (COTY), and Sweetgreen (SG)

Wednesday, November 9

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ: RIVN

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is due to post its third quarter earnings results after the market close on Wednesday. Shares of the EV manufacturer have fallen about 70% in 2022, tumbling alongside many of its EV peers. Nonetheless, the consensus rating on the stock remains a Buy, according to Seeking Alpha data. As an example of this bullish sentiment, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives highlighted the company’s partnership with Amazon (AMZN) in an assessment of the stock prior to the Q3 update:

“With Amazon a 20% owner of the company, Rivian’s EV Delivery Van (named the RCV) is supplying Amazon with an order of 100k unit deliveries by 2025,” he said. “Honing in on the Amazon partnership representing a ~$7 billion estimated value of vehicle orders and LTR of services, we believe even further value could come from this partnership in the form of more vehicles in the distant future."

Consensus EPS Estimates: $-1.83

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $554.06M

Earnings Insight: Rivian has beaten EPS estimates in 2 of the past 4 quarters, exceeding revenue expectations only once since its November 2021 IPO.

Also reporting: Coupang (CPNG), Beyond Meat (BYND), Wendy’s International (WEN), Dutch Bros (BROS), Canoo (GOEV), HanesBrands (HBI), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), Nissan Motors (OTCPK:NSANY), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Wolverine Worldwide Holdings (WWW), DR Horton (DHI), Fiverr International (FVRR), The Trade Desk (TTD), MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), ContextLogic (WISH), and Unity Software (U).

Thursday, November 10

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Nio Inc. (NIO) is due to report its third quarter financial results prior to the market open on Thursday. Shortly before the results, the company updated its delivery figures, reporting 10,059 vehicles delivered in October, reflecting an 174.3% acceleration from 2021, but a 7.5% deceleration from September.

The automaker has also noted that multiple production facilities have come to be affected by COVID restrictions since the start of November. Despite rising EV sales in China, the world’s largest market, shares of Nio have fallen over 70% in the past year.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $-0.18

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.80B

Earnings Insight: Nio has exceeded EPS estimates in 2 of the past 8 quarters, beating revenue expectations in 6 of those reports.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) will offer its third quarter earnings update before the bell on Thursday. Shares of the drugmaker have posted gains in 2022, outperforming the broader S&P by a wide margin.

Leading into the recent quarterly update, the company’s COVID vaccine received full EU approval, while its respiratory syncytial virus also received a thumbs up from the European Medicines Agency. However, its asthma drug Fasenra failed to show positive results in treating esophageal disorders during a phase 3 trial in late October.

According to a Seeking Alpha survey of analysts ahead of the results, the stock is a Strong Buy, with bullishness building since the end of September.

Consensus EPS Estimates; $0.75

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $10.86B

Earnings Insight: AstraZeneca has missed EPS expectations in 6 straight quarters.

Also reporting: Six Flags (SIX), Solo Brands (DTC), Tapestry (TPR), WestRock Company (WRK), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Utz Brands (UTZ).

Friday, November 11

Polestar (PSNY)

Swedish EV manufacturer Polestar (PSNY) will headline an otherwise quiet Veterans Day for earnings results. The company recently reaffirmed its full year target of 50K deliveries in 2022. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based automaker has delivered 30.4K vehicles in the first 9 months of the year, suggesting a sharp uptick in deliveries in the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, the company recently unveiled the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV.

Also reporting: Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Dillard’s (DDS), and Warby Parker (WRBY)