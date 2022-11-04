Delek US Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 12:42 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.69B (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
