MasTec jumps 14% on FY outlook better than consensus
Nov. 04, 2022 12:43 PM ETMTZBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MasTec (MTZ) Q3 shows a marginal rise in revenue to $2.51B, misses consensus by $40M.
- GAAP Net Income of $49.2M, GAAP EPS of $0.65 and Adjusted EPS of $1.34 nd Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats consensus by $0.06.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $246M or 9.8% of revenue, a 200-bps sequential improvement over last quarter.
- Record 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2022 of $11.2B, a sequential increase of $222M and a $2.7B increase over last year.
- Annual 2022 Guidance Updated to $9.7 Billion in Revenue, GAAP Net Income of $50 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $780 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.02
- Stock jumps 14% on reports
- Stock has Wall St. rating of Strong Buy with a average price target of $102.4.
