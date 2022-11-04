Haemonetics Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 12:44 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $269.22M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
