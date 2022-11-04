Cardinal Health upgraded at Bank of America on pharma performance
Nov. 04, 2022 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
- Soon after medical distributor Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) topped estimates with its Q1 FY23 financials, Bank of America upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform, citing the performance of the company’s pharmaceutical segment.
- During the quarter, revenue growth at Cardinal’s (CAH) pharma segment improved to ~15% YoY from ~13% YoY in the prior-year period, while the medical segment contracted ~9% YoY from ~5% YoY growth in Q1 FY22.
- The analysts led by Michael Cherny expect the core pharma distribution market to benefit from multiple factors, including stable volumes and potential near-term upside from the flu season.
- That should also steady Cardinal’s (CAH) pharma segment growth, albeit at a slower rate than that of rivals AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson (MCK), the team added.
- Given an improving macro outlook for logistics and amid focused cost-cutting measures, CAH’s “Medical segment has a clear path for improvement,” the analysts wrote, adding share repurchases as another reason for the upgrade.
- However, the analysts remain on the sidelines given Cardinal’s (CAH) premium valuation compared to historical multiples and its peers.
