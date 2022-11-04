Lincoln Educational Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 12:49 PM ETLincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.9M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LINC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
