Catalyst watch: CPI downtick, election ripples, Disney and Rivian earnings, Roblox conference call
Monday - November 7
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Mosaic (MOS) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). Options trading is implying share price moves of more than 20% for Vroom (VRM) and Blue Apron (APRN) when they report.
- All week - Data reports due in during the week include the latest readings for the Mannheim Used Vehicle Index and AUM reports from asset managers. A fresh batch of Nielsen data could also impact food, beverage, and household product stocks. In the energy sector, the EIA is due to issue its Short-Term Energy Outlook report.
- All week - Federal Reserve members are off their blackout period and will be making appearance all week. Look for Fed presidents Collins, Mester, Barkin, Logan, and George to give talks.
- All week - The 12-day United Nations COP27 climate change conference will be watched for any major developments.
- 8:00 a.m. Ford (F) Chief Advanced Product Development and Technology Officer Doug Field will participate in a virtual fireside chat with analysts from Bernstein. Field is expected to discuss customer enthusiasm for Ford’s first EV products and BlueCruise L2 hands-free system, and how the company's vision for its next generation EVs and L2+/L3 systems is taking shape.
- All day - The four-day Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will begin. The long list of notable companies due to present includes Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
- All day - NiSource (NI) will provide a business update as part of the company's Investor Day event in New York City.
- All day - Shareholders with East Stone Acquisition (ESSC) will vote on the planned business combination with smart electric vehicle company NTWN in a SPAC transaction.
- Postmarket - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will report earnings. Although the company will not be hosting a conference call, issuing an earnings presentation, or providing quantitative financial guidance - the update could impact how investors view the stock if regulators block the acquisition bid by Microsoft.
- 6:00 p.m. Amgen (AMGN) will hold an investor conference call from AHA 2022.
Tuesday - November 8
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include DuPont (DD), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Disney (DIS), and GlobalFoundries (GFS). Options trading is implying double-digit share price move for Lucid Group (LCID) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) when they report.
- All day - Companies holding investor day events include Nucor (NUE) and Nasdaq (NDAQ).
- All day - The spotlight will be on the industrials sector with both the Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference and Morgan Stanley Industrial Conference taking place. Analysts expect the conference to dig deeper into Q4 trends and the outlook for 2023. Some of the companies that could create share price jolts with their updates include J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Ryder (R), BorgWarner (BWA), and Union Pacific (UNP).
- All day - Watch Adicet Bio (ACET) with the company scheduled for four preclinical abstract poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting.
- All day - Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will hold an Investor Day to cover business strategy, opportunities, metrics, and initiatives. The presentation takes place during the company's Zoomtopia event, which has been a share price catalyst in the past.
- All day - ARK Invest will hold its monthly webinar. CEO Cathie Wood has been bullish on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, with the high-profile innovation investor arguing that the CEO could turn the social media app into his planned "super app."
- All day - Dupont (DD) will hold a conference call following the company's earnings release. Investors will be looking for what is planned next after Dupont pulled the plug on the $5.2B purchase of Rogers (ROG).
Wednesday - November 9
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Hanesbrands (HBI), Roblox (RBLX), Coupang (CPNG), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Canopy Growth (CGC) and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) after they report.
- All day - The first trading after the U.S. election could see investors reposition themselves in certain sectors like energy and healthcare if the Republicans or Democrats outperform expectations. As for specific stocks, Bank of America pointed to elections in New Mexico and Massachusetts as potential catalysts. The PNM Resources (PNM)-Avangrid (AGR) merger is said to hang in the balance depending upon the unusually tight New Mexico gubernatorial race. In Massachusetts, a win by Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey could create a particularly difficult regulatory environment for Eversource (ES) given the company’s heavy exposure to the state.
- All day - The Roblox (RBLX) earnings call has been circled as a potential share price catalyst. Analysts have pointed out that neither the Dynamic Heads or Game Fund game soft launches in December are baked into management's outlook for Q4 or buyside/sellside estimates yet.
- All day - Companies holding investor day events include Phillips 66 (PSX), Procore Technologies (PCOR), and First Republic Bank (FRC). Also keep an eye on Okta (OKTA) with the company's Oktane22 Keynote and Investor Day taking place. Shares of Okta have rallied in the past after the annual event.
- 10:30 a.m. Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) will host a R&D Day event.
Thursday - November 10
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Phillips 66 (PSX), Brookfield Asset Manager (BAM), and Nio (NIO). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Matterport (MTTR) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) after they report.
- All day - Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) will host an Investor Day in New York City with presentations scheduled from top execs on the banking company's strategy, key initiatives, and financial performance.
- All day - Watch Fisker (FSR) with the electric vehicle maker holding a factory tour and offering test drives for analysts and journalists at Magna's facilities in Austria. The sneak peek comes ahead of the November 17 start date for production of the Ocean electric vehicle.
- All day- A preliminary injunction hearing will be held on the planned Albertsons (ACI) $4B dividend payout in connection with the Kroger (KR) merger.
- All day- The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee will meet to discuss Veru's (VERU) request for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for ARDS.
- 8:30 a.m. Market watchers will have their eyes peeled on the October consumer price index report release. The headline year-over-year inflation rate is expected to moderate to 8.0% from the 8.2% mark in September and the core CPI rate is seen dropping to +0.5% month-over-month from +0.6% in September.
- 4:00 p.m. Moderna (MRNA) will host its first virtual ESG Day for analysts and investors.
Friday - November 11
