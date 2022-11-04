Hawaiian Electric Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 12:50 PM ETHawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $745.51M (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
