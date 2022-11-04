Primoris Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results onMonday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRIM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
