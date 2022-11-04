Fluent Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFluent, Inc. (FLNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.07M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
