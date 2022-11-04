Ballard Power Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 04, 2022 12:55 PM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), BLDP:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.94M (-5.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, BLDP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
  • In Q2, Ballard Power (BLDP) fell short of analysts estimates, reporting GAAP EPS of -$0.19 on revenue of $20.9M (-16.4% Y/Y).
  • Shares trade at the low end of 52-week trading range, down 71% over the past year
  • SA Quant system rate the stock as sell, while Wall Street analysts rate it as hold

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.