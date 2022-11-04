Ballard Power Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 12:55 PM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), BLDP:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.94M (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BLDP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- In Q2, Ballard Power (BLDP) fell short of analysts estimates, reporting GAAP EPS of -$0.19 on revenue of $20.9M (-16.4% Y/Y).
- Shares trade at the low end of 52-week trading range, down 71% over the past year
- SA Quant system rate the stock as sell, while Wall Street analysts rate it as hold
Comments