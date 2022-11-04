National CineMedia Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.77M (+69.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCMI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
