ADTRAN Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+1050.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.79M (+140.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
