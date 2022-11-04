Can Cronos Group Q3 results bring positive surprise?

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.75M (+21.90% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CRON has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

The Canadian cannabis company's stock fell -13.69% on Aug. 9 after its Q2 results. Net revenue grew +47.62% Y/Y to $23.06M but fell short of expectations.

In October, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission entered a settlement with Cronos and one of its former executives over charges of accounting fraud across multiple periods of time.

In Septemebr, the Government of Canada began a legislative review of the 2018 Cannabis Act, a legislation that legalized the sale of marijuana in the country.

