Veeco Instruments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.79M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
