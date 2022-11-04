Westport Fuel Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:01 PM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), WPRT:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (vs. -$0.03 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.14M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
