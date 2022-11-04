BioNTech Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:04 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.37 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-69.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, BNTX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
