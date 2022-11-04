Amicus Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:08 PM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.2M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FOLD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
