ReWalK Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:12 PM ETReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ReWalK (NASDAQ:RWLK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82M (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RWLK has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
