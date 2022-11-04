Allstate in talks about moving headquarters back to Chicago - report
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has started talks with Chicago officials about potentially moving its headquarters to the city after it sold most of its suburban campus earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- If the talks result in an agreement, the insurer would be returning to the city where it was originally based. Allstate was formed in 1931 as part of Sears, but was spun off through an initial public offering in 1993. The company moved to the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois, in 1967.
- While Allstate (ALL) employs more than 7,000 people in Illinois, it's unclear how many of its employees would work in the new headquarters as 75% of them work from home.
- The company could still choose a different location, Bloomberg said.
- A building the company bought in Chicago's central business district earlier this year is unlikely to become its new headquarters, the people told Bloomberg.
- Last month, Allstate (ALL) shares rose at least partly due to speculation that activist investor Carl Icahn may have a stake in the insurer.
