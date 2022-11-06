Fulgent Genetics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-98.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.36M (-59.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLGT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
