TreeHouse Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:16 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
