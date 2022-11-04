Peak Bio stock rallies 140% after two days of losses following SPAC merger

Nov. 04, 2022 1:17 PM ETPeak Bio, Inc. (PKBO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) stock rallied 140% on Friday after plunging for two straight days following its merger with SPAC Ignyte Acquisition Corp.

Shares of Peak Bio opened at $6.57, sliding to a low of $4.71 in early trading before jumping to a high of $9.81 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $9.12, up 140% from Thursday's close, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Peak Bio made its market debut on Wednesday, with shares closing 47% lower than their pre-merger close. The stock fell another 46% on Thursday, closing at $3.80.

Ignyte and Peak Bio announced plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated the equity value of the combined company at around $278M.

