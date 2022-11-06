SmileDirectClub Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.54M (-28.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SDC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
