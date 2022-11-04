Holly Energy Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:20 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.69M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments