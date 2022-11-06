PetMed Express Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.4M (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PETS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
