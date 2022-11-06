Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-72.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.33M (-44.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
Comments