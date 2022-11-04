Affiliated Managers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:23 PM ETAffiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.91 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $553.19M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
