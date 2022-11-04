Shift4 Payments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:24 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $550.49M (+45.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
