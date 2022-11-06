Agile Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETAgile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33M (+80.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AGRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
