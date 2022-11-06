Century Aluminum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (+16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.07M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CENX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
