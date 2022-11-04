Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:25 PM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.08M (+55.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGRX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
