Essential Utilities Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 1:26 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.36M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
