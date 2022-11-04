Jardiance, a cardiovascular therapy developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in partnership with German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim has met the main goal in a late-stage trial for adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to data presented on Friday.

The EMPA-KIDNEY study involving 6,609 participants from eight countries was designed to evaluate the effect of the SGLT2 inhibitor on kidney disease progression and cardiovascular mortality risk.

The trial reached the primary endpoint with statistical significance indicating a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death compared to placebo, results shared by the researchers demonstrated.

The safety profile of the treatment was found to be in line with previous findings. The results were concurrently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Noting that the EMPA-KIDNEY included a broader patient population, Prof. Richard Haynes, co-principal investigator of the trial, said: "Previous SGLT2 inhibitor trials focused on certain groups of people living with CKD, such as those with diabetes or high levels of protein in their urine.

Jeff Emmick, vice president of Product Development at Lilly (LLY), said that the companies would discuss the path for marketing authorization of Jardiance for CKD with global regulators.

Early this year, Lilly (LLY) reported that Jardiance, indicated for conditions such as heart failure and type 2 diabetes added $1.5B in revenue for 2021 with ~29% YoY growth.