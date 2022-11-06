New Fortress Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monnday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+1260.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $603.89M (+98.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NFE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
