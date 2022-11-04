Cabot Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
