Newtek Business Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.11M (+70.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments