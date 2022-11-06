Unisys Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-230.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.95M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UIS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
