Alliant Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments