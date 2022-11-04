Broadmark Realty Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.52M (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRMK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
