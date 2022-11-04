Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.

The data software company posted second-quarter results and offered full-year sales guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Palantir (PLTR) said at the time it expects sales to be between $474M and $475M.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.96M (+21.2% Y/Y).

In the run up to the earnings announcement Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White said he expects overall growth will slow down but the commercial segment could offer a positive surprise.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recent SA contributor analysis has been mixed on the stock, noting that investors will be keen on seeing how much Palantir's momentum in the U.S. commercial market has slowed down in Q3, and the general deceleration of revenue growth that the company has been seeing in the past 12 months.

SA contributor Daniel Jones noted current market conditions make it unsure whether Palantir can pull through on meaningful growth in the commercial space, and investors should also pay attention to profitability.

Palantir (PLTR) stock has been under pressure in recent months, performing well below the S&P 500 YTD.

Over the last 1 year, PLTR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.