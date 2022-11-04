Mueller Water Products Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $320.66M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
